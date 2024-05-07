Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

