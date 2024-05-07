Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 80.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $526.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

