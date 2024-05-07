GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Up to $49.73

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.73, but opened at $52.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 740,288 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $6,347,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

