Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,414. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

