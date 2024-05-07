Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.62) per share for the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 287.61%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOFV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,839. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

