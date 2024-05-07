Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.43.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $256,988 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 101.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

