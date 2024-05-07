HC Wainwright Raises Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target to $13.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $379.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

