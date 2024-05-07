HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 235.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $241.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.25. Agenus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $42.60.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,874. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Agenus by 3,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 5.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 690,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 41.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,817 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

