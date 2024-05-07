HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLDX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 668,002 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,816,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

