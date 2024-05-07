Head to Head Analysis: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay -13.20% -10.05% -6.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Steakholder Foods and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and BrainsWay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay $31.78 million 3.02 -$4.20 million ($0.13) -44.31

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

