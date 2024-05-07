Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $494,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,700. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.