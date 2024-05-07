Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 4,721,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 4,811,649 shares.The stock last traded at $13.13 and had previously closed at $11.65.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $85,345.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,840.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,700. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

