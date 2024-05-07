HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 19,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

In other news, Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1,460.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 140,357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

