Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Argus

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Argus from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 147,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,446. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $407,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

