HSBC Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $51.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HSBC from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.61. 2,104,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

