Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $424.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.09. 89,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,209. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

