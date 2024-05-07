Idaho Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Idaho Trust Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,229. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.69 and its 200-day moving average is $252.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

