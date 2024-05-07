Idaho Trust Bank Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 214,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,129,000 after buying an additional 41,019 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.28. 90,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,319. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.60. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.