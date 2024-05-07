Idaho Trust Bank Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Idaho Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.16. 887,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.