Idaho Trust Bank Makes New $587,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWD. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,314,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 284,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,593 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth $3,970,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. 85,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

Ishares

