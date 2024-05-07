IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDEX to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
IDEX Stock Down 0.2 %
IDEX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.81. 175,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,013. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
