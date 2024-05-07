IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

IDXX traded up $6.81 on Tuesday, reaching $483.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,958. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.43 and its 200 day moving average is $513.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

