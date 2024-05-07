Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $109.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.3 %

IR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 115,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.