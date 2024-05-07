Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Michel-Alain Proch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,154 ($115.00) per share, for a total transaction of £183,080 ($230,000.00).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 146 ($1.83) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9,308 ($116.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,727.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,224.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,998.98. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,784 ($97.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,696 ($121.81).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 79.30 ($1.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($138.19) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £101.64 ($127.69).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LSEG

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.