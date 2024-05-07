Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Michel-Alain Proch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,154 ($115.00) per share, for a total transaction of £183,080 ($230,000.00).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 146 ($1.83) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9,308 ($116.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,727.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,224.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,998.98. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,784 ($97.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,696 ($121.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 79.30 ($1.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,333.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($138.19) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £101.64 ($127.69).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

