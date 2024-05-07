Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.