Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 888,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,634. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IART has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.