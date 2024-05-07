Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $411-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.81 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
