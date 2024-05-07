Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,264 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.90% of Interface worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Interface by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Interface by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

