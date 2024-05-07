Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.72. 226,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 383,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TILE. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,699,000 after buying an additional 1,287,420 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,714,000 after buying an additional 165,536 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

