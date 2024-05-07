Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 133,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,823. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

