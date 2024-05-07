iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,963,000 after buying an additional 134,306 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.91. 4,222,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

