iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.60. 2,395,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

