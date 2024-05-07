iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 37,325 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 174% compared to the average daily volume of 13,640 put options.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
EMB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. 2,634,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $90.08.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.3606 dividend. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
