iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 37,325 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 174% compared to the average daily volume of 13,640 put options.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EMB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. 2,634,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.3606 dividend. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $464,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

