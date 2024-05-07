iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.93

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.93 and last traded at $101.90, with a volume of 255138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137,178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,052,000 after buying an additional 110,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,123,000 after buying an additional 273,920 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,928,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

