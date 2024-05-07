iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Cut by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 94,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

