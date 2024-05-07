iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Position Cut by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWQ stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. 223,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,353. The company has a market capitalization of $642.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.