iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.67. 12,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,584. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

