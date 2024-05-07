iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.18

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.18 and last traded at $115.87, with a volume of 6572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.74.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

