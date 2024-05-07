Jollibee Foods Co. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:JBFCY)

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

OTCMKTS:JBFCY opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Jollibee Foods has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

