Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $6.13. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 3,372,940 shares.

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 20.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.