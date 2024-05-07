Kaspa Price Up 5.7% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and $35.33 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,567,365,679 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,561,533,027.76073 with 23,561,533,137.76083 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11204981 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $39,986,796.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

