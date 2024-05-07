Kathryn A. Torres Sells 973 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HCA traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.06. 747,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $10,085,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 623.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

