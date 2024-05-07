Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $735.08 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $735.08 million and $14.63 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00057699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,342 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

