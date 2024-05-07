Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $82.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.30.

Shares of BRO opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

