Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.59-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.63 billion.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.6 %

KVUE stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

