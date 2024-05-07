Klaviyo (KVYO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Klaviyo has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. On average, analysts expect Klaviyo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVYO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. FBN Securities started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.