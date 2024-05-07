kneat.com (KSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of C$9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.43 million.

kneat.com Trading Up 1.5 %

kneat.com stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.01. 7,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,067. The firm has a market cap of C$338.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.36. kneat.com has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$4.15.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

