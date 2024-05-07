Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Shares Gap Down to $80.77

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.77, but opened at $74.00. Knife River shares last traded at $76.57, with a volume of 46,711 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNF. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Knife River Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.64.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Knife River by 17.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Knife River by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Knife River by 48.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 348,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

