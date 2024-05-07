Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %

KRYS stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,948. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,957.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KRYS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

