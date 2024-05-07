Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

FENY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 89,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,864. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

